Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.48 or 0.00074599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $30.91 million and $39,035.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00124145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00167803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,700.09 or 0.99645430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00939979 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,262,693 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.