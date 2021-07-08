Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Hits One Day Trading Volume of $49,223.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $20.13 or 0.00061134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $22.63 million and $49,223.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00123676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00166734 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,802.43 or 0.99610792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.22 or 0.00954198 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

