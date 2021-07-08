Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Plans $0.09 Semi-annual Dividend

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Micro Focus International has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Micro Focus International to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

MFGP stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Micro Focus International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.