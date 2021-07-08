Michael J. Boskin Sells 37,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ORCL opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $240.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $87.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

