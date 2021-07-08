Michael G. Potter Sells 7,500 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael G. Potter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $238,875.00.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRSR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 295,743 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.