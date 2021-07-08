MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,853,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $36.11. 55,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,566. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

