MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $63.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

MET opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.47. MetLife has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

