MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

MetLife has increased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of MET stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.69. 10,449,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

