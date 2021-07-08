Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,380. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.59.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

