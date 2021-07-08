Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,380. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.59.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.