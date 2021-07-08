MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0107 on Top Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $28.49 million and approximately $721,109.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,823,570,329 coins and its circulating supply is 2,653,858,962 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

