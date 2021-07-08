Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC cut its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 425,698 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,500. The company has a market cap of $700.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.61. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

