Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

MBIN stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.84. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 120,220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

