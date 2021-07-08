MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $307.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

