MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.11.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

