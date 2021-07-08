MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.11.
Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$9.60.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
