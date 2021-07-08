MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

MDWD opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $118.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.53. MediWound has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

