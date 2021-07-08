McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.48. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 8,784 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on MUX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $615.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $11,509,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 14.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,340,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,660 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 5,478.9% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,080 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 8.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,165,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,951 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.