Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,684 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,375,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,675,000 after buying an additional 777,914 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 163,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,407,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM opened at $100.04 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $105.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.