Matrix Service Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 880 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,139% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at $135,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.45. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $148.26 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

