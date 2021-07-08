Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 3,320 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,661 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 700.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $600.69. 28,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,909. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.29 and a 52-week high of $607.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $525.90. The firm has a market cap of $286.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.