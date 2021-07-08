Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.64% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,191,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,509,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,425.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 132,679 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 103,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter.

PSK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,492. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

