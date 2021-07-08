Maso Capital Partners Ltd Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Malacca Straits Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.1% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 2.09% of Malacca Straits Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 184,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,973,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $878,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLAC stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 135,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

