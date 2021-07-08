Maso Capital Partners Ltd Buys New Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 219,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GAMCU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at about $493,000.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Shares of GAMCU stock remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.