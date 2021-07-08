Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.
MRVL stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.96. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of -149.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.91.
In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.