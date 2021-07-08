Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

MRVL stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.96. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of -149.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.91.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

