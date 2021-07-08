Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MQ. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.