Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 159.50 ($2.08). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 153.95 ($2.01), with a volume of 5,304,380 shares trading hands.

MKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt began coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 179 ($2.34).

The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -15.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

