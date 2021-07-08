Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.43. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$24.10, with a volume of 5,978,397 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.95.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.11.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$550,282.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at C$138,897.95. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.