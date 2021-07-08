Manish Chandra Sells 3,292 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 31.54.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POSH shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,710,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.