Lyrical Asset Management LP Raises Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Assurant makes up approximately 2.1% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $175,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIZ. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIZ traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $156.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,521. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.