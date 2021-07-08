Lyrical Asset Management LP Acquires 4,500,396 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500,396 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.92% of Liberty Global worth $277,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 316,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 123,771 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23,362.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 90,179 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $9,932,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soditic Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 481,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $25.82. 65,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,948. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

