Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 463,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248,139 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $948,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,805,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,812,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,426,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

