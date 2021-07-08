Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $195.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.05 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

