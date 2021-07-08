Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $195.88 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

