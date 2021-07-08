Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Trading Down 6.1%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.62 and last traded at $56.69. Approximately 39,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,136,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after buying an additional 1,234,554 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $237,886,000 after buying an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $161,644,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $99,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,877 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

