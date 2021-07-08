Lotto Market Cap Reaches $38.82 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Lotto has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $38.82 million and approximately $87,658.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00404525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

