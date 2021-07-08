Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LYG. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

