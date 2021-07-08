Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 508,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,483,891 shares.The stock last traded at $2.46 and had previously closed at $2.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,723 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

