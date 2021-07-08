Lloyd Dunn Acquires 312,500 Shares of DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) Stock

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) insider Lloyd Dunn acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

DX opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Thursday. DX has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.99. The company has a market capitalization of £192.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83.

Get DX (Group) alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DX (Group) from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.