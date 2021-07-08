Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5,439.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LYV. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

NYSE:LYV opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.70. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

