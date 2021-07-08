Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $5.85

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $36.95 million and $302,580.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $5.85 or 0.00017818 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00125203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00168818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,939.43 or 1.00384200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.83 or 0.00959448 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,319,461 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

