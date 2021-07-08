Linker Coin (LNC) Price Hits $0.0444 on Top Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $2,642.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00057281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.66 or 0.00928284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00044079 BTC.

About Linker Coin

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

