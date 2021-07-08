Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Lincoln National has raised its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.
Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.
In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
