Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

