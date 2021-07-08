Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LLNW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

LLNW opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. Analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,787 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

