Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

WIN stock traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 423 ($5.53). The stock had a trading volume of 135,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,000. The stock has a market cap of £526.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 436.57. Wincanton has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00.

In other Wincanton news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total value of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

