Liberum Capital Boosts Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Price Target to GBX 123

Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CSH traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.50). 1,719,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. Civitas Social Housing has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The stock has a market cap of £715.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.39.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

