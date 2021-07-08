Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $14.25. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 11,984 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,538,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,414,684. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

