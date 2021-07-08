Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,584 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises approximately 8.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $20,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.64. 84,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

