Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $32.03

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.03, but opened at $30.17. Li Auto shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 113,337 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $1,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Li Auto by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after buying an additional 123,543 shares in the last quarter. One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $7,068,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Li Auto by 81.9% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

