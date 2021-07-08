Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Up 2.7%

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.20. 8,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,468,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEVI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,155,830.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $840,921.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,915,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,283,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,343,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 453,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

