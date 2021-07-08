Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.59 and the lowest is $3.90. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $2.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $12.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $12.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.47 to $14.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $452,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 24.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 284.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $3,534,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $353.91 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $229.37 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

