LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,078,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.