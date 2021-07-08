LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.17.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,078,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
